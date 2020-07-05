WhatsApp is a big brand in India, perhaps stronger than all others in terms of consumer engagement. At last count, it had over 400 million users in the country. Now, for the first time, the Facebook-owned social media platform has unveiled an ad campaign aimed at an Indian audience. The set of commercials, created by BBDO India, talks about how families and friends keep in touch via WhatsApp, and highlights its messaging, photo sharing and video chat features.

Avinash Pant, director of marketing at Facebook India, has said that the campaign also aims to remind people of the app’s end-to-end encryption, which assures everyone data safety and privacy. Indeed, while various other online tools of communication, such as Zoom, HouseParty and FaceApp, have had complaints of privacy violations, WhatsApp chats have stayed secure. It’s time to press home this advantage, the company believes.

After the lockdown made online tools indispensable, WhatsApp has been trying to cover its flanks against rival platforms. In April, it extended its video call limit from four to eight people, offering itself as an online hang-out option and stemming the adoption of Zoom and Microsoft Teams for small business meetings. It also announced plans for funky new features that would appeal to millennials and post-millennials. What’s interesting about its current campaign is its emphasis on emotion. It has sisters speaking about a haircut, a caregiver encouraging an aged lady, and other slices of life that portray WhatsApp’s value to us. As the campaign evolves, though, it should consider a series of ad spots aimed at helping people discern fake news. It could offer a lie-rejection guide, for instance, asking recipients of forwards to verify sources and cross-check information. This could relieve WhatsApp of government pressure to counter the ill effects of dangerous rumours.





