Update WhatsApp’s ad campaign

After the lockdown made online tools indispensable, WhatsApp has been trying to cover its flanks against rival platforms. In April, it extended its video call limit from four to eight people, offering itself as an online hang-out option and stemming the adoption of Zoom and Microsoft Teams for small business meetings. It also announced plans for funky new features that would appeal to millennials and post-millennials. What’s interesting about its current campaign is its emphasis on emotion. It has sisters speaking about a haircut, a caregiver encouraging an aged lady, and other slices of life that portray WhatsApp’s value to us. As the campaign evolves, though, it should consider a series of ad spots aimed at helping people discern fake news. It could offer a lie-rejection guide, for instance, asking recipients of forwards to verify sources and cross-check information. This could relieve WhatsApp of government pressure to counter the ill effects of dangerous rumours.