UPI goes webless

This should serve to expand the adoption of this proprietary platform that India has developed for cashless transactions. While UPI usage has soared since its launch in 2016, it could not penetrate rural belts where smartphone ownership remains low and internet connectivity is patchy. With cheaper handsets logging on to the UPI system, volumes should swell, aiding financial inclusion. The pandemic has already seen UPI transfers zoom, with over 4.5 billion of them worth nearly ₹8.3 trillion reported in February, up from just above 1.3 billion worth ₹2.2 trillion in the same month two years earlier. The count is set to go higher.