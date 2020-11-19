It should be noted that 8.5% annual growth does not make up for an 8.5% shrinkage the previous year, as the economic base on which the calculation is made would have shrunk. So, our rate of growth next year would have to exceed the rate of contraction this year for our GDP to regain its 2019-20 level. Still, those upward revisions are heartening, especially when weighed against how much more damage would have been wrought had business activity not picked up as impressively as it appears to have in the past month or so. If current trends are sustained, our economy may prove more resilient than many of us had reckoned.