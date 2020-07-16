Opinion | US hack alarm

That so many big names were targeted at one go meant that the security breach was at Twitter’s end, and not the result of any individual lapse. Twitter admitted that its internal tools were exploited by hackers to gain control of those accounts. The tweets were promptly deleted, of course, and the handles restored to their rightful owners. But if it turns out that people got duped, it would leave egg on everyone’s face. That Twitter can be broken into is especially scary because US President Donald Trump uses it almost as his official policy megaphone. He conducts trade wars via tweets, for example. Could the world be vulnerable to an accidental war started by some shadowy hacker?