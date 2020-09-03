Use the Chinese app ban to catalyse local development

But if the ban on Chinese apps has hurt their business, it has also hurt the source of income of a large number of their Indian users, some of whom are estimated to have been raking in more than ₹1 crore a year, by signing up with gaming companies and playing as their representatives. It has to be conceded that the Chinese have stolen a march over others in the development of high-tech apps. If competitive alternatives do not arise, these apps could sneak right back into the country to fulfill unmet demand under an identity that conceals Chinese ownership. India, therefore, should focus on developing its own creative mobile apps. The country has the wherewithal. One hopes that the latest action proves to be the catalyst needed. That could be a big step not only towards self-reliance in this field, but also to make a play for a lucrative global market.