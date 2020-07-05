Vaccine furore

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday clarified that it only “envisages" a vaccine for covid-19 by 15 August, and this isn’t a deadline for its launch. The clarification came after the state-run body kicked up a furore over what looked like a reckless rush to resolve our corona crisis just in time for Independence Day. Fears had arisen that safety trials would be given the short shrift to clear a fast track for an ICMR vaccine developed in alliance with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. All the clinical trials that are in order shall be done, averred the council.

With the world left reeling by the covid pandemic, there has been a global scramble for immunity jabs. Oxford University’s vaccine was expected out by late 2020. This was seen as the earliest possible debut, given the intensive and extensive safety tests that must be conducted over a span of months. Hurrying these checks could risk a medical mishap, said experts who raised eyebrows on Friday over a leaked memo written by ICMR’s head asking for its vaccine to be expedited. To put such doubts to rest and earn confidence, the council should open its clinical records to scrutiny.

