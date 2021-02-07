Vanity silver

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday rejected the Opposition’s charge that the budget proposal of privatizing state-run entities was akin to selling the “family silver". She said the government wants to be present only in sectors of strategic importance so that Indian taxpayer money is spent judiciously.

This approach is welcome. The Centre has articulated a need to whittle down our overextended state, and this is a must for economic efficiency. It has set and missed a string of asset-sale targets, though. This is partly because public sector units have been losing appeal, their shine tarnished beyond restoration, even by private investors. Given the cash they guzzle, a few may need to be shut down. Sitharaman’s statements suggest a readiness to do so. That’s good. Perhaps the term “silver" referred to just a handful of profitable but non-strategic state-owned enterprises. But unless there’s an odd sector with entry barriers that might be exposed to the threat of cartelization upon the state’s withdrawal, there’s no good reason for its continued presence. Our government needs to focus on governance without old investments to distract it.

