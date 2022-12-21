Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Varma’s worry

Minutes released on Wednesday of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held this month show a lone voice of dissent—of Jayanth Varma, who voted against raising its policy rate by 35 basis points, as the panel did. From the report, it’s clear that Varma is concerned about economic growth, which he believes remains fragile and is showing signs of running into fresh trouble both domestically and globally, even as crude oil prices have fallen and may cool inflation. Overdoing rate hikes, in this view, could jeopardize a nascent growth recovery. The other five MPC members held inflation as the bigger risk. Though retail inflation in November declined more than expected to about 5.9%, RBI’s latest bulletin highlighted core inflation as worrisomely stubborn. The central bank’s projections suggest that India’s rate of consumer price escalation will stay within its 2-6% target range next year, which could give it more space to manoeuvre as it goes about keeping credit flows in balance with price stability. As of now, its withdrawal of monetary accommodation isn’t complete, and it’s unclear what real rate of interest will be deemed “neutral" by RBI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout