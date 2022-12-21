Varma’s worry

Minutes released on Wednesday of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held this month show a lone voice of dissent—of Jayanth Varma, who voted against raising its policy rate by 35 basis points, as the panel did. From the report, it’s clear that Varma is concerned about economic growth, which he believes remains fragile and is showing signs of running into fresh trouble both domestically and globally, even as crude oil prices have fallen and may cool inflation. Overdoing rate hikes, in this view, could jeopardize a nascent growth recovery. The other five MPC members held inflation as the bigger risk. Though retail inflation in November declined more than expected to about 5.9%, RBI’s latest bulletin highlighted core inflation as worrisomely stubborn. The central bank’s projections suggest that India’s rate of consumer price escalation will stay within its 2-6% target range next year, which could give it more space to manoeuvre as it goes about keeping credit flows in balance with price stability. As of now, its withdrawal of monetary accommodation isn’t complete, and it’s unclear what real rate of interest will be deemed “neutral" by RBI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}