At long last, we finally have an estimate of vaccine breakthrough cases, three months after the phenomenon itself was evident from tiny social samples in the ferocity of the second wave of covid that caught India napping this year. That we have any aggregate data at all is a relief. The country has reportedly recorded some 87,000 covid-positive test results among the fully immunized. If we have vaccinated 13% of our adults fully, as stated by the Centre, then that count represents less than 0.1% of the immunized population. This suggests a very low likelihood of a breakthrough, despite the defiant Delta strain and its lineages on the loose.