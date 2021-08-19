Vaxxed but unlucky

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At long last, we finally have an estimate of vaccine breakthrough cases, three months after the phenomenon itself was evident from tiny social samples in the ferocity of the second wave of covid that caught India napping this year. That we have any aggregate data at all is a relief. The country has reportedly recorded some 87,000 covid-positive test results among the fully immunized. If we have vaccinated 13% of our adults fully, as stated by the Centre, then that count represents less than 0.1% of the immunized population. This suggests a very low likelihood of a breakthrough, despite the defiant Delta strain and its lineages on the loose.

How accurate that estimate is, remains unclear. By the same data set, 46% of breakthroughs were in Kerala, a state that's known for its diligence in testing and data gathering. Could other states have undercounted such cases? Lethargic genome tracking and dodgy data feeds in India have worsened our pandemic uncertainty, and it's vital that we illuminate our risks with more reliable inputs. Yet, even if the actual count is a few multiples higher than what has been cited, it's clear that vaccines are fending off covid rather well.

