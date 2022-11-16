Elon Musk has said “verbose" users are making Twitter “very slow" in India. We at Mint understand—even empathize with—the billionaire’s frustration. But he, too, must understand us. As a people, we are nothing if not verbose. Why stick to 20 or 40 characters of text when you have all of 280 to play around with? And if that’s too little, there’s always a thread of endless tweets one can unspool. If Musk were to attend a session of the Indian Parliament, he would find our lawmakers reciting poems to make what could’ve been succinct points of policy. Perhaps, he could even look up the lengthy sermons of our courts. But then, that might turn out to be a full-time job even for him, the chief executive officer, at last count, of three companies. Not for us, Polonius’s wise words, “Brevity is the soul of wit." Rather, what’s short and snappy tends to arouse suspicion, while the long and lumbering goes into extra time to hone an age-old national habit of stretching time. In response to the verbosity all around, we had to come up with what you’re reading: the Quick Edit. Its pledge is to grab an issue, get to the point swiftly, and keep it simple—at the risk of sticking our neck out.