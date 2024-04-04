Opinion
Vistara's sticky wage problem holds lessons for the Tata Group
Summary
- Vistara is under regulatory scrutiny after scores of its flights got either cancelled or delayed this week. An Air India merger inevitability, a sticky-wage problem or does Tata need to reinforce group culture?
Vistara is under regulatory scrutiny after scores of its flights got either cancelled or delayed this week. India’s aviation regulator has asked the airline for daily status reports on its flights, which have been disrupted by a crew shortage.
