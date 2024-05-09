Volatility index spike: Do election bets need to be hedged?
Summary
- The stock market’s VIX index, which conveys the level of volatility expected, was at a three-quarter low in the week after Lok Sabha polls got underway, but has spiked lately. Has the likelihood of a BJP win been re-estimated by investors?
Nerves in Indian stock markets have grown taut in recent days. Although the broader S&P BSE Sensex has more or less been flat since Lok Sabha polling began on 19 April, the VIX index has shot up. This index conveys the level of volatility expected. As recently as 23 April, it was at a three-quarter low, which was remarkable in the context of elections. By 7 May, however, it had leapt 70% higher from that idyllic point.