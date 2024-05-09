Volatility index spike: Do election bets need to be hedged?

So, what took the calm apart? Expectations. As market participants point out, a decline in voter turnout during the first two phases of the polls in comparison with 2019 may have been taken as a sign of the outcome being less predictably inclined towards a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. As many investment positions are likely to have been built on the assumption of a clear BJP win and the policy stability assured by that, any whiff of a potential upset is sure to have a market impact.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

So, what took the calm apart? Expectations. As market participants point out, a decline in voter turnout during the first two phases of the polls in comparison with 2019 may have been taken as a sign of the outcome being less predictably inclined towards a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. As many investment positions are likely to have been built on the assumption of a clear BJP win and the policy stability assured by that, any whiff of a potential upset is sure to have a market impact.