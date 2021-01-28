V-shaped recovery

Birla’s upbeat comments should help lay to rest the doubts that persist over the economy’s revival from its 2020 depths. Government data pointed to a clean rebound since, though observers have served us an alphabet soup on its shape. Our risk of a double-dip or W-shaped recession has receded, now that vaccination has begun, high covid-antibody levels have been detected in many urban spaces, and a second infection wave is unlikely. But one thing we may still need to worry about is a K-shaped fallout of the pandemic: a big divergence in the well-being of the rich and poor. This would mean faster economic growth is even more important now.

