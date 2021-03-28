Wake-up splash

As many as 312 covid deaths were reported in India on Saturday, the highest daily count since around Christmas. The country also recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, marking the sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months. We are clearly in the midst of a second wave. This need not deflate the festive spirit of Holi, but the splash we need is metaphorical, of the kind that snaps us to full alertness, and the contact that will serve us best is with reality, rather than the sort employed for a smear of colour.

Covid fatigue is intense, vaccines have lulled a lot of people into a misplaced sense of safety, and fast-rising risks seem to be losing a battle against the social urge to shrug them off. Holi, especially in north India, has traditionally been an occasion to drop inhibitions. No matter. Regardless of whether we live in pandemic hotspots or not, we must all restrain ourselves and duly observe covid-appropriate behaviour. If we fail to quell the current infection surge, it could get in the way of an economic revival even without another outright lockdown. Commerce needs to normalize on all fronts. The prospects of this in 2021-22 mustn’t diminish any further.

