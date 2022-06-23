Wall test for BRICS

With geostrategic positions getting realigned and walled apart again, smaller groupings will face existential tests. Take the BRICS business forum that is currently underway. With India-China ties going through a rough patch, it’s hard to say how much this club can achieve. The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of a war in Ukraine, and China’s stand on it seems guided more by its rivalry with the US than closeness with Russia. India has been far better balanced, having maintained independent ties with Russia on the one hand and upheld the value of relations with the US on the other.

