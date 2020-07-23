Opinion | Walmart gets set

If it has taken Walmart decades to get its act together in India, it’s partly because of our policy maze. With foreign supermarket chains blocked, it first tried to get a piece of our market’s action by setting up wholesale outlets with Bharti. This alliance snapped in 2013, leaving the venture listless. But Walmart’s next attempt, its buyout of Flipkart in 2018, does hold promise. On Thursday, the e-com major announced its acquisition of Walmart India, its earlier venture. Renamed Flipkart Wholesale, its declared aim is to go online as a business-to-business platform—the kind that made Jack Ma’s Alibaba such a rage in China.

The concept has potential, though how well it does would depend on how smoothly Flipkart manages to integrate what was once a brick-and-mortar business. Amazon, another US retailer with similar ambitions, will be watching its moves closely. And, both of them will be under the lens of Reliance, which has swung into cyberspace through Jio Platforms. As this heavyweight entrant raises the ante by deploying its hefty war-chest of funds, a fierce three-way contest is expected to ensue. Let’s hope the rivalry results in rapid innovation.

