Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Wanted: Gig skills
Wanted: Gig skills

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Livemint

While it may seem to imply a de facto dip in job security, such arrangements are claimed to work well. And not just for employers looking to keep their wage costs flexible, but also for professionals who wish to maintain a roster of clients and diversify their income sources

If a new survey of what independent professional consultants are being paid is anything to go by, the covid-cast gloom over salaries may be lifting, at least at the upper reaches of Indian pay scales. After dropping by a fifth to a quarter after India’s lockdown, pay packets of high-skilled gig employees are returning to pre-covid levels, according to a study done by human-resources firm FlexingIt. This seems consistent with anecdotal tales of an income recovery in internet-reliant sections of the economy.

To be sure, it’s not clear if permanent jobs are in revival mode yet, though several high-profile companies are reported to have reversed pay cuts made earlier this year. The economic crunch saw a private-sector shift towards the contractual engagement of external talent, a trend that was especially pronounced in the so-called gig economy. Many believe that this will outlast the pandemic. While it may seem to imply a de facto dip in job security, such arrangements are claimed to work well. And not just for employers looking to keep their wage costs flexible, but also for professionals who wish to maintain a roster of clients and diversify their income sources.

