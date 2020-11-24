Wanted: Gig skills

To be sure, it’s not clear if permanent jobs are in revival mode yet, though several high-profile companies are reported to have reversed pay cuts made earlier this year. The economic crunch saw a private-sector shift towards the contractual engagement of external talent, a trend that was especially pronounced in the so-called gig economy. Many believe that this will outlast the pandemic. While it may seem to imply a de facto dip in job security, such arrangements are claimed to work well. And not just for employers looking to keep their wage costs flexible, but also for professionals who wish to maintain a roster of clients and diversify their income sources.