Wanted: Rivalry among private rail services

The Tata Group, Adani Group and France’s Alstom are reported to be interested in running private trains on tracks to be opened for such services by the Indian Railways. Robust interest in this scheme, which envisages 151 private services on 109 routes on 35-year contracts, would suggest that Indian rail travel will be transformed beyond recognition in less than half a decade. Though April 2023 may be the earliest that private trains are flagged off, preparatory work is said to have begun. Whatever the deal that’s finally on offer (details are being thrashed out), it’s crucial that each route has sufficient competition among private operators. The very success of the idea is likely to depend on this.

As rival services try to differentiate themselves for a market advantage, competition among them will spur innovation in a sector that has seen very little of it over all these decades of state monopoly. There is vast scope for novelty on various fronts, from seating configurations and travel cubicles to eco-friendly amenities and service delivery systems, and new operators would surely want to spring rail travel into a new era of tech-enabled modernity.

For money to be made, private carriers would probably launch premium services. Yet, perhaps they should take a lesson from India’s experience with private airlines. Full-service air carriers, in general, have lost out to no-frill services in Indian skies. Business analysts have noted that aviation success is a function of basic deliverables such as timeliness, while hot towels, welcome drinks and the like only push up operating costs, keeping a lid on which is a survival imperative. Much the same would be true of rail services as well. So, rather than offering “hospitality on wheels", private rail carriers would be well advised to focus on elementary comfort, hygiene and reliability. Train travel may have an edge over flying in terms of the space each passenger can have at the same cost. This in itself may prove attractive in a post-corona world.

