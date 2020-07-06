Wanted: Rivalry among private rail services

For money to be made, private carriers would probably launch premium services. Yet, perhaps they should take a lesson from India’s experience with private airlines. Full-service air carriers, in general, have lost out to no-frill services in Indian skies. Business analysts have noted that aviation success is a function of basic deliverables such as timeliness, while hot towels, welcome drinks and the like only push up operating costs, keeping a lid on which is a survival imperative. Much the same would be true of rail services as well. So, rather than offering “hospitality on wheels", private rail carriers would be well advised to focus on elementary comfort, hygiene and reliability. Train travel may have an edge over flying in terms of the space each passenger can have at the same cost. This in itself may prove attractive in a post-corona world.