Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  War flares are back

War flares are back

Livemint

Hamas’s fusillade of rockets at Israeli targets made Israel declare war on it on the weekend, but even if other militia forces join, chances of a wider conflagration are low.

A short and sharp Israel-Arab war half a century ago gave the world an oil shock whose effects ranged from Asian success with fuel-saving cars to macro policy rethinks in the West. No matter how alarming Saturday’s tragic outbreak of hostilities, we inhabit a markedly different world today.

This time, it’s only Hamas of Gaza against Israel. The region’s Arab countries are mostly signed up for a US-led order of stability, with Iran’s Shia arc the only notable hold-out. Hamas’s fusillade of rockets at Israeli targets made Israel declare war on it on the weekend, but even if other militia forces join, chances of a wider conflagration are low. Oil will face no embargo and the grip on crude prices of a cartel led by Saudi Arabia has in the past decade been weakened by US shale supply, even though Russia is now its ally.

Neither the ferocity of Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Storm", on the heels of yet another scuffle in Jerusalem over a site claimed as holy by Muslims as well as Jews, nor the scale of Israel’s response so far suggests anything quite like 1973. Yet, it’s a reminder of how old risks can flare up to fan inflation. Global leaders must calm tempers and temper extremes, while policymakers keep watch.

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 07:44 PM IST
