War flares are back

A short and sharp Israel-Arab war half a century ago gave the world an oil shock whose effects ranged from Asian success with fuel-saving cars to macro policy rethinks in the West. No matter how alarming Saturday’s tragic outbreak of hostilities, we inhabit a markedly different world today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This time, it’s only Hamas of Gaza against Israel. The region’s Arab countries are mostly signed up for a US-led order of stability, with Iran’s Shia arc the only notable hold-out. Hamas’s fusillade of rockets at Israeli targets made Israel declare war on it on the weekend, but even if other militia forces join, chances of a wider conflagration are low. Oil will face no embargo and the grip on crude prices of a cartel led by Saudi Arabia has in the past decade been weakened by US shale supply, even though Russia is now its ally.

Neither the ferocity of Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Storm", on the heels of yet another scuffle in Jerusalem over a site claimed as holy by Muslims as well as Jews, nor the scale of Israel’s response so far suggests anything quite like 1973. Yet, it’s a reminder of how old risks can flare up to fan inflation. Global leaders must calm tempers and temper extremes, while policymakers keep watch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

