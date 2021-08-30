Watch the liquidator

Bankruptcy resolutions that involve the sale of a company’s assets need checks and balances to restrain any abuse of liquidation tools. Such asset auctions often suffer from information asymmetries. Big gaps in what buyers and sellers know can turn price-discovery inefficient and contentious. Accusations of stressed assets being sold off too cheaply are easily levelled in such cases. Given these drawbacks, whether the IBBI’s proposals will allow for smoother liquidations is not very clear. Still, a broadening of key decisions is likely to lower disgruntlement. Our bankruptcy code could perhaps do with a few tweaks to do a better job.

