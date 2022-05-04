In the best tradition of grabbing the initiative by virtue of a dramatic move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sprang a surprise with its decisive rate hike on Wednesday. Left behind the curve of fast-rising inflation, the central bank raised its repo rate from 4% to 4.4%, reversing its covid relief cut of May 2020. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed to the “collateral risk that inflation remains elevated at this level for too long," which could unhinge expectations of price stability. Once people at large expect the rupee to lose its purchasing power, it could become self-fulfilling as folks start doing whatever they can to make up for its deflated value.