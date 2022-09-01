We can’t look away

China’s detention in special camps of Uyghurs claimed to be an educational exercise aimed at instilling Chinese values and reducing the risk of Islamist radicalism among people who profess Islam, has been taken grim note of by the United Nations’ human rights office, which said it may “constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity." The foreign ministry in Beijing reacted with fury, labelling the UN office a “thug and accomplice of the US and the West against the vast majority of developing countries." The Chinese protest needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, and its attempt to play the anti-imperialist card with a big lump of it. Reports suggest as many as 1 million Muslims have been held against their will under conditions that are unsalutary at best and horrific at worst, as leaks from within show. While non-intervention in any country’s internal affairs has been a global principle, gross human rights deprivations clearly violate international law. Beijing must not get away with its disregard of commitments to assure everyone a life of basic dignity and liberty. Its Uyghur policy is an unsettling omen of what China’s ascent could mean.

