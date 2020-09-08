We don’t need no e-education

Schools had a black swan event earlier this year, as waves of parents and their kids achieved a consensus on attending them. It was not to be done, we agreed, no matter what. Our overall exposure to the risk of corona contraction has gone exponential since then, what with India still headed for worse. We could even end up as the world’s worst hit. The home ministry’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines of 29 August, however, suggested that the Centre had judged it okay to reopen classrooms, the sort that called for attendance in flesh and blood, if there was demand for it.

On late Tuesday, the ministry of health and family welfare released standard operating procedures for reopening schools for class-9-12 students on a voluntary basis from 21 September. These apply only to schools outside covid containment zones. They must function at no more than half capacity, and allow entry only after using thermal guns to screen all staff and students for fever, a symptom that often shows up many days after someone turns infectious. Sanitization is the proposed solution. All classrooms, common areas and points of contact need to be thoroughly sanitized in advance. Those who would like to stay home should have the option of joining virtually. Among those present, open-air interactions would be preferable, should the weather permit. Masks are mandatory, and events such as assembly and games that can lead to overcrowding would be a no-no. Of course, students need to have the written consent of their parents or guardians to attend school.

It’s true that a lot of Indian households are either webless or poorly wired, and have sadly been losing out on education under the corona siege. Perhaps it’s time to let people make their own choices on school attendance. Senior students have board exams coming up, too. And many parents and their teenagers may have concluded that these plus points outweigh the risks of getting back on campus. But schools and teens being what they are, the dangers also ought to be evident to all, even families deprived of connectivity. Allowing greater public choice is a worthy aim. If only it were pursued quite as vigorously in various other over-restricted fields.

