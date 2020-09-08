We don’t need no e-education

On late Tuesday, the ministry of health and family welfare released standard operating procedures for reopening schools for class-9-12 students on a voluntary basis from 21 September. These apply only to schools outside covid containment zones. They must function at no more than half capacity, and allow entry only after using thermal guns to screen all staff and students for fever, a symptom that often shows up many days after someone turns infectious. Sanitization is the proposed solution. All classrooms, common areas and points of contact need to be thoroughly sanitized in advance. Those who would like to stay home should have the option of joining virtually. Among those present, open-air interactions would be preferable, should the weather permit. Masks are mandatory, and events such as assembly and games that can lead to overcrowding would be a no-no. Of course, students need to have the written consent of their parents or guardians to attend school.