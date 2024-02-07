We need to scale up energy production—safely
Summary
- Prime Minister Modi said that India’s primary energy demand is expected to nearly double by 2045. While renewables are key, nuclear power remains the elephant in the room.
India’s primary energy demand is expected to nearly double from around 19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day to 38 million barrels by 2045, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. From about 6.5% of the world’s total to some 10.5%, that is. “We are making preparations for that," he said at India Energy Week, adding that efforts were underway to keep energy affordable and our mix of sources favourable to the environment.