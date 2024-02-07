 We need to scale up energy production—safely | Mint

We need to scale up energy production—safely

Since we import much of our fossil-fuel energy, rapidly rising demand could have some adverse economic side-effects.
Since we import much of our fossil-fuel energy, rapidly rising demand could have some adverse economic side-effects.

  • Prime Minister Modi said that India’s primary energy demand is expected to nearly double by 2045. While renewables are key, nuclear power remains the elephant in the room.

India’s primary energy demand is expected to nearly double from around 19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day to 38 million barrels by 2045, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. From about 6.5% of the world’s total to some 10.5%, that is. “We are making preparations for that," he said at India Energy Week, adding that efforts were underway to keep energy affordable and our mix of sources favourable to the environment. 

The project will require big investments, and Modi expects about $67 billion over the next five or six years. Since we import much of our fossil-fuel energy, rapidly rising demand could also have some adverse economic side-effects. The investment drive, thus, is aimed at self-reliance to the extent possible, which blends well with a push for renewables towards net zero emissions by 2070. 

Progress on this front has been pacy, even if round-the-clock electricity still eludes large swathes of India. The elephant in our energy room, as in many other countries, is nuclear power. Technology is expected to make it safer and cheaper, but even a small risk must be set against the vast potential fallout of an accident. This may explain why it gets so little mention.

