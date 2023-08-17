comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 15:56:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.05 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.75 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.1 1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.85 -2.04%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Weigh thy words
Back

India’s justice system has a chance to slough off the detritus of dead linguistic usages, especially those of patriarchal origin. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court released a handbook for the sort of language that must—and must not—be used in legal processes. To end gender stereotypes, the 30-page booklet offers alternatives for cringe-worthy terms while drafting judgements, pleas and orders. The record on this front till now has been disappointing. A death penalty verdict in an infamous 2017 gang-rape case, for example, repeatedly used the word “ravished," leaving us appalled. There are various terms that are casually used but should have no place in polite conversation, let alone documents that form the annals of judicial history and are meant to serve as references for future generations. Why should a term like “career woman" survive till this day and age when such a prefix is never used for men? Likewise, there are numerous other terms that deserve to be expunged for the faulty social assumptions that underlie them. The word “chaste" glares out for its loaded and unjust connotations. And it’s also time for “eve teasing" to be called out for what it really is—street sexual harassment.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 11:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App