comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Welcome, buddy!
Back

Each milestone of India’s Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft has been cheered by the country, not least because its predecessor had failed to soft-land on the Moon in 2019. Last week, the Indian Space Research Organisation released images of the little-explored south pole of the Moon, as captured by its lander Vikram, that gave us close-up views of craters thought to hold many secrets. On Monday, the lander established contact with Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter, which has been in lunar orbit for four years. “Welcome, buddy!" was the space veteran’s cheerful message for the new mission’s lander module, having helped spot a landing location for its newcomer buddy. This conversation is set to continue, getting increasingly more complex as the orbiter relays data back to India from the lander, though direct communication links exist too. Wednesday’s landing has been strategically planned to coincide with sunrise on the Moon, which would give the lander a 14-day window to work—a calculation that was factored into its construction. While Indians watch with bated breath, aware of the mission’s difficulty and Russia’s Luna-25 crash, remember this is about science, not boasting rights.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 11:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App