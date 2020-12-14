Welcome decline

India’s latest inflation data should give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a mild breather. The retail price index rose 6.9% in December over the figure a year earlier, slightly less than the 7.6% rise of November, going by government data released on Monday. If inflation trends lower in the coming months, it could vindicate RBI’s stance. Ever since covid laid siege on our economy, the central bank has been pumping in vast quantities of liquidity on the argument that supporting growth via credit was far more important than keeping price levels in check. While inflation has been above its tolerance limit of 6% for months together, it has insisted that this is just a blip caused by temporary and reversible supply disruptions.