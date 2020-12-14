Welcome decline

With the price picture attaining a modicum of clarity and with an economic recovery now seen to be underway, perhaps it’s time for RBI to pay more attention to retail prices

India’s latest inflation data should give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a mild breather. The retail price index rose 6.9% in December over the figure a year earlier, slightly less than the 7.6% rise of November, going by government data released on Monday. If inflation trends lower in the coming months, it could vindicate RBI’s stance. Ever since covid laid siege on our economy, the central bank has been pumping in vast quantities of liquidity on the argument that supporting growth via credit was far more important than keeping price levels in check. While inflation has been above its tolerance limit of 6% for months together, it has insisted that this is just a blip caused by temporary and reversible supply disruptions.

Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic shock, inflation forecasts have been extremely difficult to make. With the price picture attaining a modicum of clarity and with an economic recovery now seen to be underway, perhaps it’s time for RBI to pay more attention to retail prices. Its official mandate is to maintain price stability, after all. It has played an admirable role in making cheap loans available, but it must also do its core job.

Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic shock, inflation forecasts have been extremely difficult to make. With the price picture attaining a modicum of clarity and with an economic recovery now seen to be underway, perhaps it's time for RBI to pay more attention to retail prices. Its official mandate is to maintain price stability, after all. It has played an admirable role in making cheap loans available, but it must also do its core job.