What’s on the cards

Since India has been awaiting a demand upswing that would encourage businesses to invest in capacity expansion after a prolonged fallow period, it would be reassuring if that pace can be kept up. Uncertainty, however, stems from the central bank’s new card-data storage restrictions, by which online merchants will be allowed only to keep “token" or masked versions of our cards in their database for transactional ease. The idea is to minimize data theft. By 24 June, 195 million tokens had been issued, but hiccups in the transition process made RBI push the deadline forth by three months to the end of September. Let’s hope we see no drop in credit card spending.