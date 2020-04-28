Tongues were set wagging by the no-show of Kim Jong-un at public ceremonies scheduled on 15 April to mark an anniversary of the North Korean dictator’s grandfather and founder of the Hermit Kingdom. Hailed as the “Day of the Sun", the date has always loomed large on the country’s political calendar and is usually celebrated with pomp and pageantry. But this year, the supreme leader kept away. There were no visuals of jumpy and tearful young women excitedly clapping upon seeing the leader pass by them. This was unusual, to sat the least, as Kim tends to use the occasion to display his sway over the nation, and it sent the rumour mills into overdrive.

One of the early explanations for Kim’s long absence was that he’d had a heart surgery that got botched up, and that he was in “grave danger". Then came the thesis that the leader was hurt in a military drill gone wrong in the eastern tourist enclave of Wonsan, the site of frequent missile tests. On Monday, South Korea said that the North’s leader was “alive and well". However, only two suppositions seem plausible. One is that he’s observing social distancing to avoid catching the novel coronavirus. The pathogen couldn’t care less about his power, and Kim might suspect as much. Hence, he’s quietly retreated to the safety of the countryside. Another is that he’s probably seeking the world’s attention.

But why is the world so edgy about where and how Kim is, the leader of a small impoverished country? Well, because he presides over an arsenal of nuclear weapons. Should there be a power vacuum in North Korea, who knows whose hands they might fall into?

