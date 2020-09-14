White House hopefuls woo the Indian-American voter

Hyphenation is in. Indian-Americans could play a bigger role than ever in the US election this year, or so it seems from the efforts both contenders are investing in wooing them. The White House incumbent, President Donald Trump claimed at a rally in Nevada that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and praised him for his handling of covid-19. “Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, ‘What a job you’ve done with testing’," Trump said, while claiming America had carried out 44 million more covid tests than India. This wasn’t a stray instance of Trump highlighting his Indian links. Recently, his Republican party released an ad showing Modi holding up Trump’s arm at an event held in Houston about a year ago. Whether Modi indeed called Trump or what exactly the two leaders discussed has not been confirmed by India. But, no matter: Trump sure seems to be using his good relations with Modi and ties with India to swing a key voter base in his re-election bid.

Hyphenation is in. Indian-Americans could play a bigger role than ever in the US election this year, or so it seems from the efforts both contenders are investing in wooing them. The White House incumbent, President Donald Trump claimed at a rally in Nevada that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and praised him for his handling of covid-19. “Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, ‘What a job you’ve done with testing’," Trump said, while claiming America had carried out 44 million more covid tests than India. This wasn’t a stray instance of Trump highlighting his Indian links. Recently, his Republican party released an ad showing Modi holding up Trump’s arm at an event held in Houston about a year ago. Whether Modi indeed called Trump or what exactly the two leaders discussed has not been confirmed by India. But, no matter: Trump sure seems to be using his good relations with Modi and ties with India to swing a key voter base in his re-election bid.

Of course, the Democrats aren’t far behind, with Kamala Harris, an American of part-Indian lineage, as their vice-presidential candidate. Recently, their White House candidate Joe Biden spoke of Americans of Indian origin in glowing terms. Like Trump, he must be aware of the difference a small swing can make in the battleground states that determine the election’s outcome. In some swing states, the number of Indian-origin voters exceeds 2016’s difference in vote count between Trump and Hillary Clinton, his opponent that year.

Of course, the Democrats aren’t far behind, with Kamala Harris, an American of part-Indian lineage, as their vice-presidential candidate. Recently, their White House candidate Joe Biden spoke of Americans of Indian origin in glowing terms. Like Trump, he must be aware of the difference a small swing can make in the battleground states that determine the election’s outcome. In some swing states, the number of Indian-origin voters exceeds 2016’s difference in vote count between Trump and Hillary Clinton, his opponent that year. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

India, however, should not entangle itself with an American election. Trump’s consistent call out to Modi supporters in the US is no reason for any reciprocal support from New Delhi whatsoever. It is our best interest to stay resolutely neutral. Who wins the White House is for American citizens to decide.