White House race: Biden versus Trump again
Summary
- The stage is set for a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the US presidential election due in November. Trump’s polling lead over Biden means the world stands warned: Free trade may be in for a shake-up.
The stage is set for a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the US presidential election due in November after Trump swept 14 of the 15 primary elections in ‘Super Tuesday’ states, even as his Republican rival Nikki Haley reportedly decided to suspend her White House campaign. Though Haley did manage a win in Vermont, Trump becoming the party’s nominee seems just a formality.