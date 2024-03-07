Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  White House race: Biden versus Trump again

White House race: Biden versus Trump again

  • The stage is set for a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the US presidential election due in November. Trump’s polling lead over Biden means the world stands warned: Free trade may be in for a shake-up.

Some Americans had hoped that Trump’s candidacy would be quashed by the US judiciary for his alleged role in the 2020 mob attack on Washington’s Capitol complex, but that hasn’t happened.

The stage is set for a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the US presidential election due in November after Trump swept 14 of the 15 primary elections in ‘Super Tuesday’ states, even as his Republican rival Nikki Haley reportedly decided to suspend her White House campaign. Though Haley did manage a win in Vermont, Trump becoming the party’s nominee seems just a formality.

In the Democratic contest, US President Joe Biden won all 15 states. Meanwhile, opinion polls suggest Trump has an edge over Biden. Polling averages from RealClearPolitics give the former president a two-point lead over the incumbent. A survey by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult found Biden trailing in all swing states, which are likely to decide the election. Some Americans had hoped that Trump’s candidacy would be quashed by the US judiciary for his alleged role in the 2020 mob attack on Washington’s Capitol complex, but that hasn’t happened.

The state of play has left much of the world wondering what another Trump presidency might bring. He has said he’ll impose a 10% tariff on all imports to the US, a move that will unsettle its trade partners and give the cause of free trade a severe setback.

