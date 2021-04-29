The government’s CoWin platform online was stormed as soon as it was thrown open on Wednesday for all adults in India to register themselves for covid jabs in the third phase of our vaccination drive, due to begin on 1 May. More than 13 million people signed up on the very first day. But when they’ll get appointments is another matter. Why? Because adequate vaccine stocks aren’t available.

This is exasperating. It shows extremely poor planning. An estimated 600 million more people will be eligible for shots, but vaccine scarcity will take time to sort out, given the series of bungles that have been made. States and private hospitals are allowed to snap up half of India’s vaccine output directly from manufacturers for this phase, with the Centre claiming the rest. But as several state governments and private jab-givers have stated, they haven’t been able to secure supplies. Our overall production is too little, it seems, to expand the immunization programme. Even the centrally run effort is reported to be running at barely half its peak rate of some 4 million jabs a day. That our second wave of covid came as a shock can’t be an explanation. With or without it, we all needed to be jabbed.

