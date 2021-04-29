Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Whither, vaccines?

Whither, vaccines?

Premium
A health worker registering a person on the CoWin app for Covid-19 vaccination, at sector 22 in Noida. (Photo Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 29 Apr 2021 Livemint

More than 13 million people signed up on the very first day of CoWin registration. But when they’ll get appointments is another matter. Why? Because adequate vaccine stocks aren’t available

The government’s CoWin platform online was stormed as soon as it was thrown open on Wednesday for all adults in India to register themselves for covid jabs in the third phase of our vaccination drive, due to begin on 1 May. More than 13 million people signed up on the very first day. But when they’ll get appointments is another matter. Why? Because adequate vaccine stocks aren’t available.

The government’s CoWin platform online was stormed as soon as it was thrown open on Wednesday for all adults in India to register themselves for covid jabs in the third phase of our vaccination drive, due to begin on 1 May. More than 13 million people signed up on the very first day. But when they’ll get appointments is another matter. Why? Because adequate vaccine stocks aren’t available.

This is exasperating. It shows extremely poor planning. An estimated 600 million more people will be eligible for shots, but vaccine scarcity will take time to sort out, given the series of bungles that have been made. States and private hospitals are allowed to snap up half of India’s vaccine output directly from manufacturers for this phase, with the Centre claiming the rest. But as several state governments and private jab-givers have stated, they haven’t been able to secure supplies. Our overall production is too little, it seems, to expand the immunization programme. Even the centrally run effort is reported to be running at barely half its peak rate of some 4 million jabs a day. That our second wave of covid came as a shock can’t be an explanation. With or without it, we all needed to be jabbed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is exasperating. It shows extremely poor planning. An estimated 600 million more people will be eligible for shots, but vaccine scarcity will take time to sort out, given the series of bungles that have been made. States and private hospitals are allowed to snap up half of India’s vaccine output directly from manufacturers for this phase, with the Centre claiming the rest. But as several state governments and private jab-givers have stated, they haven’t been able to secure supplies. Our overall production is too little, it seems, to expand the immunization programme. Even the centrally run effort is reported to be running at barely half its peak rate of some 4 million jabs a day. That our second wave of covid came as a shock can’t be an explanation. With or without it, we all needed to be jabbed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.