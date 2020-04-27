Who’s afraid of ratings agencies?

Last week, Fitch Ratings cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to a mere 0.8%, as the stringent lockdown measures to contain the covid pandemic brought economic activity to a halt. Early this month, the global credit rating agency had warned of a rapid deterioration in the ability of countries to repay their debts. It’s not just Fitch. Various global agencies that evaluate credit quality seem ready to rate sovereign debt downwards as governments see their revenues drop and spending needs rise, enlarging deficits and requiring greater national debt. Many would need to expand borrowings even more for stimulus programmes to deal with the current crisis.

Should India worry about a potential downgrade? Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das does not think so. In an interview to a news agency, he said that India has had the trust of foreign investors irrespective of ratings. This is not untrue. Foreign capital worth billions of dollars has reportedly been withdrawn from the country since the crisis broke out in March, but “hot money" always tends to flee to safety whenever there is a global crisis of economic confidence. Once this phase is over, India can reasonably expect inflows to return—if domestic returns on investment stay high.

Not to say that rating downgrades have no effect. Various global fund houses are only allowed to invest in the capital markets of investment-grade countries. But most decisions are guided by an economy’s performance over an extended period of time. If India’s goes for a big stimulus right now to sustain growth, the debt pile-up entailed could result in a kneejerk slashing of its sovereign rating. But if the extra spending comes good, the economy—and by extension the risk of owning Indian bonds—would surely get re-rated, too. If excess spending becomes a habit, however, it would be quite another story.

