Why RBI’s policy rate should not drop below 4%

An interest rate is a price charged on money lent, and what matters is the real rate, minus inflation. The latest readings suggest that RBI’s real repo rate is already negative. Admittedly, inflation of around 6% could be a blip, or even off the mark, given the data fog of our corona crisis. Yet, it’s above RBI’s central target of 4%. This figure is now known widely enough in the country to serve as a benchmark of sorts. Thus, an RBI rate below the inflation target would strike people as odd and alarm depositors of a penalty being paid on savings kept with banks—which typically pay only 1-2% more.