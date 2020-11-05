Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Why the cheer?
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange traders gather at a post on the NYSE trading floor during the direct listing of Asana, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Wall Street is rallying Wednesday with rising hope that Washington may break through its partisanship to deliver more aid for the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Why the cheer?

1 min read . 10:57 PM IST Livemint

However, an alternative hypothesis holds that a Biden win would clear the path for another round of stimulus, thwarted earlier by inter-party bickering. US Treasury bond movements are said to support this explanation

Markets usually do not like uncertainty. Yet, on Wednesday, US shares rallied despite election results failing to throw up a clear winner. This led the bourses around the world to notch up gains on Thursday. Even US President Donald Trump’s declared intention of dragging the polls to America’s Supreme Court did not turn global investors sullen. So, what explains this exuberance?

One hypothesis is that market players were focused on the race for US Senate seats, a predicted Democratic sweep of which appears to have lost its likelihood. Without a Senate majority to back him, Democrat Joe Biden’s pledge to repeal Trump’s corporate tax cut of 2017 could face Republican resistance, should he become President. An evenly mixed Senate could also lower the probability of tough business regulations being pushed through. Tech stocks have done well. However, an alternative hypothesis holds that a Biden win would clear the path for another round of stimulus, thwarted earlier by inter-party bickering. US Treasury bond movements are said to support this explanation. But, as with most market swings, we have no evidence either way.

