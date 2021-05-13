Subscribe
Wider jab coverage

Given the acute shortage of doses in India, these are pragmatic moves aimed at making the best use of available jabs
1 min read . 13 May 2021 Livemint

The Indian government has accepted the recommendation of a covid working group to extend the prescribed gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks from 6-8 weeks. An expert panel has also recommended vaccinating those who tested positive only six months or more after their recovery.

Given the acute shortage of doses in India, these are pragmatic moves aimed at making the best use of available jabs. By spacing the two required injections further apart, what little we have can be used to cover a wider slice of our population. While those awaiting their second jab may view this extension with some dismay, they should recall a British study reported in Lancet that found a significant degree of immunity against severe illness imparted by a single dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine (called Covishield here), with its final protective efficacy rising as the gap was stretched from six to 12 weeks. This was why countries like the UK shifted their advice to a 12-week gap for the second shot. Clearly, if a public choice must be made between some people being given the full regimen and more given just enough to prevent hospitalization, the latter wins.

