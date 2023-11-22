Will Javier Milei dare dollarize Argentina?
Summary
- The new president’s radical economic plans include axeing the central bank and adopting the US currency to combat inflation. Guess who’ll have to pay for these wild ideas?
An economic disruptor has won Argentina’s presidency. Javier Milei, who describes himself as an “anarcho-capitalist", intends to impose a radical agenda. He wants to reduce ministries from 18 to eight, crunch public spending from about 38% to 23% of GDP, privatize state enterprises, and get rid of many levies and regulatory controls.