Will Javier Milei dare dollarize Argentina?

His most daring proposals, however, are to abolish Argentina’s central bank, villainized for printing pesos at the behest of politicians, and dollarize its economy to combat triple-digit inflation. As Milei lacks legislative support, it’s unclear how far his “chainsaw" approach can go. The country owes over $40 billion to the International Monetary Fund and has negative net foreign exchange reserves. With a credit rating that turns lenders away, Argentina lacks dollars to convert all pesos into. So how exactly it expects to adopt the US greenback as its currency is a mystery.

