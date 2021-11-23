After Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea got into the act. On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea raised pre-paid mobile service tariffs by 20-25%, matching Airtel’s hike. With two of our three big private players having set out to normalize tariffs, compressed by a price-war of attrition that followed Reliance Jio’s market entry five years ago, all eyes have now turned to Jio. Will it follow suit? For sufficient competition to prevail in India’s long-battered telecom sector, it would be best if it does. Jio has already swept ahead of its two principal rivals, and gaining switch-overs on the lure of lower data and call charges may not lend it much of an extra advantage now. Commensurate price hikes on its part, instead, would signal a sector-friendly policy and leave Airtel and Vodafone Idea that much more space to shore up their finances.