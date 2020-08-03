Will Microsoft relaunch TikTok in India?

Microsoft has admitted it is in talks with China’s ByteDance to buy the US arm of its business, which has had a great run with TikTok, of late. The short-video app boasts a user base of 100 million in the US already, and has been billed as America’s “fastest growing" app for weeks now. This should be reason enough for its owners to hold its ownership tight, but TikTok has had a rough ride with US authorities. It has been under suspicion of spying on Americans for Beijing, and the White House was threatening to ban it when the US software major opened negotiations to acquire it.

The talks are expected to conclude only by 15 September, but that’s enough time. US President Donald Trump is reported to have given Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella 45 days to strike a deal, failing which the app would be axed in America.

That ByteDance seems ready to part with its biggest success in the world’s largest economy suggests innocence. If it’s indeed an espionage tool, as alleged, why would its control be given away so easily? Also, if ByteDance is prepared to sell its rising star in the US, might it not do the same in India? TikTok was banned by the Indian government in late June, a move that came as a blow to thousands of youngsters who had begun earning money off it. If Microsoft buys it in the US, perhaps that version will try venturing into India. But it would be better if TikTok’s domestic unit found an Indian buyer for it to be allowed back in.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via