Will Microsoft relaunch TikTok in India?

That ByteDance seems ready to part with its biggest success in the world’s largest economy suggests innocence. If it’s indeed an espionage tool, as alleged, why would its control be given away so easily? Also, if ByteDance is prepared to sell its rising star in the US, might it not do the same in India? TikTok was banned by the Indian government in late June, a move that came as a blow to thousands of youngsters who had begun earning money off it. If Microsoft buys it in the US, perhaps that version will try venturing into India. But it would be better if TikTok’s domestic unit found an Indian buyer for it to be allowed back in.